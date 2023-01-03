Warm weather will continue through the middle of the week. Today will be another warm day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to mid-70s. The warm weather will continue on Wednesday. A cold front will push through late in the day, bringing rain and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will be back in the 70s on Wednesday.

Cooler weather will slowly move in for the second half of the week. Highs will be near 70 on Thursday, then in the upper 50s to near 60 on Friday. Sunshine will return, and temperatures will be back to normal on Friday. This more seasonable weather will continue through the weekend.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs 71-74 inland, 66-69 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows near 60.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-70s.