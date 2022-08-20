MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly sunny skies dominated today, and a passing shower will be possible into the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight will be seasonable with low-70s inland and mid-70s for the Grand Strand.

There is a much higher rain potential on the way for tomorrow as a front lifts from the south. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the entirety of tomorrow. Temperatures will be mid with all cities in the mid-upper-80s. The humidity will continue to be oppressive as well.

A similar setup is in place for Monday as well, but temperatures will be noticeably cooler in the lower-80s. Temperatures will be stagnant throughout the remainder of the workweek and showers and thunderstorms will continue to pester the area for the next week or so.

After Monday, shower and thunderstorm activity will be constrained to the midafternoon/evening hours.