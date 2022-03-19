Good news is: there was no severe weather threat today. This afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center removed our entire area from the slight risk, and decreased us to a Level 1 which is marginal. Most of the day was beautiful and temperatures were in the upper 70s to actually broke 80 degrees in parts of the Pee Dee. Clouds were still quite dense later this afternoon, but we remained dry. Couple of pop up showers will cross the Grand Strand tonight from11PM-5AM, all showers will be brief and lighter.

Heading into tonight, low 50s at beaches and border belt and upper 40s for the Pee Dee. High pressure will swoop in from the deep south and settle in for a couple of days. Sunshine will be rampant into Tuesday and temperatures will linger in the upper 60s for the Grand Strand and near 70 for inland and border belt. Not much temperature fluctuation between Sunday and Monday, and temperatures will only rise a couple of degrees on Tuesday.

Rain will return for most of Wednesday and Thursday, severe weather is not anticipated as of now. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s at the coast and upper 70s for inland.