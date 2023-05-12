Our weekend weather will be warm and humid with a small chance for a thunderstorm. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 60s. High pressure offshore has turned our winds to the south, which will increase the humidity for the weekend. A weak cold front will move into the area late Saturday and linger through Sunday. This will lead to a chance for a thunderstorm each afternoon. High temperatures will be mainly in the 80s this weekend. The chance for thunderstorms will continue next week. A cold front will move through Tuesday and Wednesday with a better chance for thunderstorms.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 61 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered late day thunderstorms. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 80-85.