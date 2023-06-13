The chance for thunderstorms will be back tomorrow. Tonight will be partly cloudy and warm and muggy. Typical June weather has returned and will for the rest of the week. It will be warm and humid and we will have a chance of thunderstorms every afternoon. The best chance of rain this week will be tomorrow where we see on and off thunderstorms. The weekend brings a chance of storms continuing into next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low 68 inland, 70 beaches

Tomorrow, scattered thunderstorms. High 86 inland, 84 beaches

Thursday, chance of showers, partly cloudy. High 88 inland, 86 beaches