Thunderstorms continue into the weekend

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. The warm, humid weather will continue tonight and tomorrow with a few showers tonight, and scattered thunderstorms tomorrow. A cold front will move into the Carolinas tomorrow, then push south of the area on Saturday. This will cool it down a little bit for the weekend with high temperatures in the 80s. It will be mostly cloudy Saturday with showers and thunderstorms, then we will dry out Sunday with sunshine returning. Most places will be dry Sunday and Monday, and it will warm back into the 90s away from the coast Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will move through late Tuesday with thunderstorms that will linger into Wednesday. Temperatures will drop back into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 88 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.