Hot, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. High pressure will weaken tomorrow, leading to a better chance for thunderstorms. It will still be hot and humid with high temperatures back into the 90s. Scattered thunderstorms are possible late in the afternoon through the evening, and because of the heat, these storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts. The hot weather will continue on Friday. A cold front will move through the area on Saturday, bringing scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will be a little lower, and back to normal for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. This seasonable weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 74 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.