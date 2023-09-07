The chance for thunderstorms will be going up heading into the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas tomorrow, but will stall to our west. This will bring a chance for thunderstorms, especially over the weekend, and the extra clouds and rain showers will cool it down a little bit. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the 80s, but it will stay humid. The warm, humid weather will continue next week. Another cold front will increase our rain chances for the middle of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.