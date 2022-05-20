Warm, humid weather will continue through the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. The area of high pressure that brought the heat the past couple of days will weaken a bit, and it will not be quite as hot this weekend, plus we will have a chance for thunderstorms each afternoon. High temperatures this weekend will be in the 80s and 90s, but will fall short of record levels. A cold front will move into the Carolinas on Monday and stall in the area through mid week. This will increase our rain chances next week, and will drop our temperatures closer to normal. Temperatures will stay in the 80s next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 69 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the 80s to near 90.