Hot, humid weather will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. A weak cold front will remain in the area tomorrow, and that will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. This front will not cool us down, and highs will stay in the 90s. It will dry out a bit for the weekend, and get a little hotter. Places away from the coast will see highs in the mid 90s both days this weekend. This hot weather will continue Monday, but a weak cold front will move through late in the day, bringing scattered thunderstorms. It will not be as hot for the middle of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 90-95.