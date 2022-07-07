Hot, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. The heat and humidity will be back tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening. A cold front will push into the area on Saturday, bringing a higher chance for showers and storms. It will still be warm and humid on Saturday, then cool down a little for Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible again on Sunday. It will dry out a little bit to start next week with fewer thunderstorms across the area Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will increase toward the middle of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows 76 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.