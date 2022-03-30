Huge improvement temperature wise! We are running anywhere from 18 to 23 degrees warmer than noon time yesterday. One downfall of today is that we are dealing with mostly cloudy skies, which will continue into tonight, and a stray shower is possible along the coast this evening. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for an overnight low, and showers will track in from the west and begin Thursday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has our counties listed as a level 1/5 with the main concern being gusty winds which could exceed 40 mph as the system is passing overhead. Rain will end between 6-9PM.

For rainfall accumulations, we need to compare a couple of different models:

NAM – Grand Strand ~ 0.25″-0.5″ Pee Dee ~ 0.75″-1.25″

EURO – Grand Strand ~0.5″ Pee Dee ~<1.0″

GFS – Grand Strand ~0.25″ Pee Dee ~0.5″

The EURO model is the best contender here, but all models agree inland will see more rain.

Temperatures will not take much of a hit as the cold front passes through. Friday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the middle 70s. A slightly cooldown for Saturday which will return our temperatures to seasonal. Upper 60s at the coast, and low 70s inland. Sunshine will be constant through the weekend and the beginning of next week.