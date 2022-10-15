Good morning all! Sunny & warm weather will continue through the weekend as we progress into each afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. The warm weather will continue on Monday too.

A cold front will move through late in the day on Monday though, switching things up for us. This front will come through with a few clouds, but minimal to no showers. Much cooler weather will move in behind this front, and high temperatures will only be in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Some spots will see night time temperatures in the 30s next week. If it gets this cold, frost will be possible for the middle of next week. Get the coats ready for next week!

Today: Sunny and warm for the afternoon. Highs 81 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight: Great clearing with lows ranging in the mid-50s to around 50.

Sunday: Mainly sunny with highs around 80 to the mid-80s.