MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A hot day is coming up for the area today. We will see temperatures in the upper 80s along the Grand Strand. Locations in the Pee Dee will reach 90, if not lower 90s. A cold front will move through the area. That will give us a chance of a few strong thunderstorms. After the front passes through, cooler and drier air will filter into the area.

Wednesday through Friday, we will see mostly sunny skies. Cooler and not as humid. Highs will be in the 70s across the area. The humidity will also be lower, By Friday temperatures will be warming into the upper 70s into the low 80s in the Pee Dee.

This weekend the weather will be getting warmer, and a little more humidity. Highs will warm into the 80s. Storm chances return by Sunday.