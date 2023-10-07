MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – This morning a cold front is in the process of moving through the viewing area. There is some patchy fog across the area and some partly cloudy conditions, but the clouds will be gone by the afternoon.

This morning is still off to a mild start with temperatures in the mid-60s. High today will be normal in the upper-70s to near 80 degrees, but temperatures will fall quickly after midnight. Low temperatures will be the coldest since early May. The beach will be in the low-50s and inland will see the mid-40s.

Sunday will be very cool and likely 10 degrees below average. It will be very sunny through the afternoon and another cold night into Monday.

Temperatures will already begin warming on Monday with the low to mid-70s returning, and normal conditions on Tuesday.