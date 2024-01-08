A Weather Alert Day tomorrow for windy, stormy conditions, including the chance for tornadoes. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with showers developing late. A strong storm system will bring gusty winds tomorrow, with gusts to 50mph possible outside of thunderstorms. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day, then a round of severe thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon into the evening. These storms will bring potential for wind gusts to 70mph and tornadoes. The threat for severe storms will diminish tomorrow night. It will warm to near 70 tomorrow, then a cold front tomorrow night will drop high temperatures into the 50s on Wednesday. It will be sunny both Wednesday and Thursday, then another storm system will bring rain and potential for severe thunderstorms on Friday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with showers late. Lows 43 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, stormy and windy with showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms are possible. Highs near 70.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.