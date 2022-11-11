MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At 4 a.m., a tornado warning popped up in Florence County. The area of broad rotation moved over Florence Regional Airport and into the Quinby area. The have been no reports of a tornado on the ground which is not surprising as there was never a strong signature of rotation.

A tornado watch will continue until 7 a.m in our area, conditions are supportive of quick, spinup tornados. There is a warm front near the border of the Midlands and the Upstate, so there is a source of lift in the vicinity. Dewpoints are also exceptionally high and moist air loves to rise.

Temperatures will be 10 degrees above normal today with upper-70s forecasted throughout the area. High-temperature records are not likely, but they will be close. The records for Florence, Lumberton, and North Myrtle Beach are 81, 83, and 80 degrees, respectively.

There is a moderate rip current risk along with a small craft advisory and high surf advisory. Waves will be 5-7 feet again today, and high tide will be around 9 a.m., some coastal flooding is going to be possible today; especially in areas where sand dunes were damaged from Hurricane Ian more than a month ago.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue throughout the morning and into the afternoon time, but conditions dry out this evening, likely after 9 p.m.

Low temperatures for tonight will be in the low-60s in the Pee Dee and border belt, with the mid-60s at the coast. This is 20 degrees above average.

Dry conditions will be around throughout the weekend, and it will be a little cooler on Saturday, but still warmer than normal. A cold front moves through Saturday night. This will knock overnight low temperatures into the low to mid-50s and then a major cooldown for Sunday with low-60s widespread.