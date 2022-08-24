Happy Wednesday everyone! Mostly cloudy skies and isolated to scattered showers will continue through the rest of the week. I wish I was the bearer of better news, but that’s the situation.

A weak front has stalled across the western portion of the Carolinas, and will remain in place at least through Thursday. The clouds will linger today and Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps will stay in the mid to upper 80s for the remainder of the week, with muggy feels.

Another weak front will push into the area over the weekend, keeping the chances for t-storms going. We will see more sunshine break through during the weekend, which will warm temperatures back to normal. Some areas will hit 90 this weekend. Warm & humid weather with storm chances will continue next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon t-storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight: Some limited clearing with muggy conditions. Lows in the low to mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered p.m. thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s.