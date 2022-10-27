A good evening to you all! Overnight lows will mostly range in the lower half of the 50s with limited clearing here and there. Mainly cloudy skies will likely hold at the beached tomorrow, with a bit more sun braking through inland. A few showers here and there can’t be ruled out either, with highs in the upper 60s to just a touch above 70.

Saturday is looking to be partly sunny with most highs also around 70 or just above! More clouds are on pace to press back in later on Sunday, but afternoon temps will be getting milder. A slight chance of showers will be present through Halloween, where highs will likely be increasing to the mid and upper 70s. No storm activity or heavy rain is expected!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows mostly in the mid to low 50s.

FRIDAY: Clouds with limited sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with mostly in the mid to low 50s again.