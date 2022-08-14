MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After a gorgeous weekend, big changes are on the way to start the work week. Firstly, the humidity is going to be on the rise. Secondly, temperatures will be returning to normal, and thirdly much more rain is in the forecast.

Beginning with tonight, partly cloudy conditions and temperatures are going to be below average rather significantly anywhere from three to five degrees. The Pee Dee will be in the mid-60s and the coast will be settling in the mid-to-upper 60s. For some, it is the first day of school tomorrow and it is going to be cool and dry as you head to the bus stop and will still likely be dry when returning home from school.

By the evening commute, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up first west of I-95 and then head towards the coast a little bit later into the evening. Expect areas of heavy downpours and likely isolated stronger thunderstorms. There is a severe outlook for tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of our area at a marginal risk which is level 1/5.

Temperature wise it will be fairly normal for this time in August at 87 degrees for the beaches and a high of 90 degrees for the inland. The activity tomorrow is ahead of a cold front which will pass through very early Tuesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will continue for Tuesday, but current futurecast models show that the bulk of the rain is going to be falling east of I-95. Temperatures do take a rather significant hit down to the mid-80s for both the beaches and inland.

Below-average temperatures are going to continue to be the trend all the way until Saturday and also scattered shower and thunderstorm activity will be constant until that time as well as the cold front that passes through on Tuesday is going to stall to the south.

Even though it was a gorgeous weekend with lots of sunshine we do need this rain rather significantly. North Myrtle Beach and Lumberton are already 2″ behind this month. So far, Florence is the only city staying on track with normal rainfall totals but is still slightly behind. Due to this dry spell, Lumberton is now six inches short of rainfall totals year to date.