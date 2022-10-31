MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There was a big warm-up across the viewing area today as a warm front moved up from the south. This also brought around some more humidity today as dewpoints are in the mid-to-upper 60s.

During trick-or-treating hours, 4-9 p.m., the Grand Strand is going to be mainly dry and mild. There will still be partly cloudy conditions but temperatures will start out in the low-70s and fall into the mid-60s by 9 p.m.

Inland has a much higher probability of seeing some showers. Light rain has been on and off for most of the day, and it looks like that will continue for trick-or-treating as well, unfortunately. The best rain chances are along the border belt and the west side of I-95, so don’t walk around without an umbrella.

It will be a very muggy and mild night with temperatures staying in the mid-60s. Lingering storms will continue into the overnight hours and will be around for the Tuesday morning commute along with some fog. Rain chances diminish by late morning and then partly sunny conditions will come out.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid with the Pee Dee hitting 80 degrees and the beaches will be in the upper-70s.

The mid-70s and widespread sunshine return for Wednesday.