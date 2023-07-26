Temperatures remain in the 90s but the heat index will rise back into the triple digits. Mostly sunny and hot conditions continue into midweek as temperatures rise a few degrees. The humidity will slowly climb as well. Heat index values will rise into the triple digits for all today and continue through the weekend. Storm chances will remain low for the rest of the week with the sea breeze front being the trigger for a few, spotty afternoon storms.

Heading into the weekend, the heat will climb a little more. The hottest temperatures of the summer season are possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s possible along the coast, mid to upper 90s possible in the Pee Dee. Heat index values will soar into the triple digits over the weekend with 105° to 108° possible.

A cold front will move into the Carolinas to wrap up the weekend. The front will bring a chance for some afternoon and evening storms on Sunday. The front will briefly stall Monday morning, keeping the storm chances around, before pushing back to the north Monday night.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with low storm chances. Highs 94-96 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low 72-74 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with low storm chances. Highs 94-96 inland, 89-90 beaches.