MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures will once again be normal for today. The Grand Strand will top out in the upper-80s to nearly 90 degrees, and the Pee Dee will be in the low to mid-90s. The extreme, excessive humidity will last today and for several days to come. Anticipate feel-like temperatures over 100 degrees.

Today will be mostly dry, but a passing storm can never be ruled out. Partly cloudy with extreme mugginess overnight and temperatures a little warmer than normal in the mid to upper-70s.

Scattered storms are possible for the Pee Dee tomorrow morning and then those storms eventually pop up at the coast in the afternoon. Temperatures remain hot and feel-like temperatures will remain in the triple-digits.

Over the weekend, the weather is going to be much of the same. Hot, humid, with scattered storm chances in the midafternoon. Likely heat advisories will be issued by the end of the weekend.