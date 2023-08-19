MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At 2 p.m., the National Hurricane Center was monitoring five areas for potential tropical development over the next seven days.

NHC 2 PM Tropical Weather Outlook

At 3:35 p.m., one of those areas became the sixth tropical depression of the 2023 hurricane season. TD 6 is located in the central tropical Atlantic halfway between Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.

NHC 3:35 PM Tropical Weather Outlook

TD 6 currently has winds of 35 mph and is moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph. This tropical depression is not forecasted to strengthen and will be very short-lived; expected to dissipate by Monday afternoon.