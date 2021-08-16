Tropical downpours continue Tuesday

Tropical Storm Fred will pass far to our west tonight and tomorrow. We will not see any direct impacts from the storm, but the broad circulation around the system is pushing tropical moisture into the Carolinas. Showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight through tomorrow. It will stay mostly cloudy, warm and humid. By Wednesday, Fred will be gone, and we will see more sunshine. There will still be scattered thunderstorms, and it will be warmer with some spots near 90. High pressure will control our weather through the end of the week with hot, humid weather and scattered thunderstorms each day. High temperatures will be near normal in the 80s and low 90s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 72 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.