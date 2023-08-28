Idalia is gathering strength in the Gulf of Mexico and is set to bring us rain late Wednesday. Tonight will be partly cloudy with patchy fog and low temperatures in the 70s. Another warm, humid day tomorrow with scattered thunderstorms and high temperatures near 90. Idalia will head toward the Carolinas on Wednesday, with rain developing late in the day. The worst of the storm will be overnight into Thursday morning. Heavy rain will be the main impact from this storm with 3-6 inches of rain possible. Tropical storm force winds are likely along the coast, and there will be a chance for tornadoes Wednesday night. The storm will quickly move away on Thursday, and cooler, drier weather will move in for the end of the week.

Tonight, partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 88 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with rain developing, becoming heavy late in the day. Highs in the mid 80s.