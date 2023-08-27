MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) 5 p.m. — Tropical Storm Idalia has formed. Currently, the system is still in the northwesternmost portion of the Caribbean, but it will be entering the Gulf of Mexico soon and it will be strengthening and organizing. Winds are sustained at 40 mph and it is heading to the NE at 3 mph.

Beyond that, once in the Gulf of Mexico, the system will be picking up strength and speed as it heads to the north-northeast. Currently, tropical storm warnings are up for western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula. Idalia is now forecasted to be a Category 2 hurricane at peak intensity with winds of 100 mph as it makes landfall near the Big Bend on Florida’s Gulf coast. However, a major hurricane cannot be ruled out. Multiple models indicate a barometric pressure sub 960 mb which would be a high-end Cat 2 or weak Cat 3. Hurricane watches are now in effect for most of Florida’s Gulf coast

Impacts are going to be significant in Florida. Storm surge is now forecasted at 7-11ft from the Aucilla River to the Chassahowitzka, and rainfall could be up to 10 inches. Landfall is projected in Florida early Wednesday morning.

Once Idalia has made landfall in Florida the system is going to be weakening due to land interaction. By Wednesday afternoon the system is expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm and hopefully shift offshore; however, the center of Idalia could track anywhere from the Midlands of South Carolina to paralleling the Carolina coast. If the track remains inland there will be a higher tornado threat. If the system parallels the coast then expect significant coastal flooding. The surf will be rough because of Hurricane Franklin offshore, but also storm surge from Idalia. Not only that but King Tides are expected Wednesday night.

Winds in our area are likely to be picking up on Tuesday as Franklin passes near Bermuda, but the winds will get gusty on Wednesday and Thursday as Idalia gets closer. Rainfall totals will be hard to nail down at this point. If Idalia shifts off the East Coast rainfall totals will be lower, but likely still 3-6″ with higher totals at the coast. If the center remains inland rainfall totals for the Pee Dee could skyrocket. The GFS is projecting rainfall totals in the next five days at 6-8″.