High pressure and Tropical Storm Nicole to our south will keep it windy through the rest of the week. It will stay windy today with a northeast wind at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph are possible. This will be the case on Thursday as well. Waves at the beach will be rough, and there will be beach erosion.

Clouds will thicken today, but it will stay dry. Rain will move in Thursday and continue through Friday. One to 3 inches of rain are possible with this system. Since it has been so dry lately, flooding is not going to be a big issue. Since our weather has been dry for the past couple of months, this rain will not cause many flooding issues.

Nicole will quickly race through the Carolinas on Friday as it transitions into an extratropical system. It will clear for the weekend and cool down. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 60s.