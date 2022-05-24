A good Tuesday morning all! The chance for isolated to scattered t-storms will continue through the rest of the week, but chances will be lower for Wednesday & Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will continue today, mainly east of I-95, as a weak cold front pushes into our region.

Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s today, then it will be slightly cooler tomorrow with highs in the low 80s. Some slightly drier air will move in for Wednesday and Thursday, hence the lower rain chances. There will still be a chance for thunderstorms, but they will be much more hit or miss.

A cold front will bring another round of rain and thunderstorms on Friday. We’ll likely dry out on Saturday and warm up on Sunday. Sunshine is slated to return and hold for Memorial Day Weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with pm showers and t-storms. Highs mostly in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with lingering showers. Lows 62-65 inland, 66-68 beaches.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for a t-storm. Highs in the lower 80s.