MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)–Mainly clear again tonight with temperatures still near 60 for the coast and upper 50s throughout the Pee Dee and border belt. Tomorrow and Tuesday will be the peak of the warming trend. It will again be mostly sunny with all cities in the 80s. Near 80 degrees for the immediate coast and upper 80s throughout the Pee Dee. It is very possible that Monday and Tuesday could see the first 90-degree temperature of 2022 (records are not expected to be broken).

Overnight low temperatures on Monday will be in the lower-middle 60s, with some cities inland also hanging on to 60 degrees. The dewpoints for Monday and Tuesday at the Grand Strand will be in the low 60s therefore the air will feel a little sticky- inland dewpoints in the upper 50s should still feel comfortable.

A cold front will bring showers and storms into our counties Tuesday evening. The morning commute on Tuesday will still be mostly clear. Patchy clouds will be accumulating in the afternoon time, and stray showers are possible during the mid-afternoon hours. The main showers begin between 6-8 p.m. in the Pee Dee first and then spread to the coast.

Based on the timing of the Baron3k futurecast, storms are isolated throughout the Pee Dee until approximately 9 p.m. then the primary line of rain will be just west of I-95. There will be heavy downpours and likely some rumbles of thunder and lightning. As the storms travel to the coast, rain becomes lighter and more scattered.

As of now, the rainfall accumulation is not impressive with most cities totaling less than 0.5”. Rain will end Wednesday morning and sunshine will prevail once more by the afternoon time. The good news, the air behind the front is cooler and drier. Temperatures will be returning to the low-mid 70s for the Grand Strand and mid-upper 70s inland. The air will feel pleasant once more.

Another warning trend will begin just in time for the weekend.