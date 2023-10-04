The warm weather will continue, with a few more clouds through Friday. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with low temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. High pressure that has brought the nice weather this week will move offshore tomorrow, allowing some clouds from the Atlantic to move onshore. There will be a slight chance for a shower along the coast tomorrow, then a slight chance areawide on Friday… however, most places will stay dry. It will stay warm tomorrow and Friday with highs in the 80s. A cold front will move through Friday night, bringing much cooler weather for the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday, and 60s on Sunday. Night time temperatures will cool into the 40s and 50s this weekend. It will be sunny on Sunday and into next week. Warmer weather will return next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 56 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower along the coast. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low to mid 80s.