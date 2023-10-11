MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been more than two weeks, 17 days to be exact, since there has been measurable rainfall in North Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Lumberton. The last rain was from Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Overcast conditions are already in place across the area. Rainfall will be isolated and light throughout the afternoon and then washout conditions are on deck for this evening and overnight. Despite the clouds, temperatures will be normal today in the upper-70s.

Low temperatures for tonight will be in the upper-50s to around 60 in the Pee Dee and mid-60s at the beach. Rain will continue to be widespread throughout the overnight hours and the heaviest rain will be early Thursday morning. Rainfall totals range from 1-1.5″ for the beach and 0.25-0.75″ in the Pee Dee, and even less along the border belt.

Rain will gradually come to a close tomorrow afternoon. Temperature-wise it will be cooler in the mid-70s. Mostly clear to wrap up Thursday before clouds return Friday morning. There will also be some more sprinkles for Friday as well.

Another cold front approaches the area on Saturday and there is more rain associated with this front. Not as rainy as today and tomorrow. Temperatures will be warm in the 80s on Saturday before the cold front lowers temperatures to the mid-70s on Sunday and then upper-60s on Monday.