MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Small showers and isolated thunderstorms fired up around noon. Activity will continue until the evening commute. Temperatures will be closer to normal today in the upper-80s for the beaches and mid-90s inland. There is only one county under a heat advisory for today and that is Scotland County where heat index values will be over 105 degrees.

Mostly clear for tonight with temperatures ranging from 74-78 degrees widespread. Some cloud cover and patchy fog are expected for the morning commute tomorrow. Temperatures on Friday will be similar to today and sunshine will be overly abundant.

The weekend looks beautiful with temperatures trending normal in the upper-80s for the Grand Strand and low-90s inland. Scattered thunderstorm activity is expected Saturday and Sunday primarily during the midafternoon.