MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) — Conditions will be mostly clear for tonight with some stray clouds rolling through the area. Parts of the Pee Dee will be in the upper-40s to near 50 degrees, and the coast will be milder with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Temperatures will be nearly normal for mid to late October with all cities ranging from 73-76 degrees tomorrow. A little bit more cloud cover and subsequent moisture will be around for your Sunday. This is due to a low-pressure center paralleling the coast. All of the precipitation associated with the low-pressure center will empty out over the ocean with only a tiny chance of a stray shower inland.

The weather is going to be dry and beautiful, but some rain would be helpful since all cities are behind on rain month-to-date, and Florence and Lumberton are more than five inches behind year-to-date.

The warming trend will continue into the work week. Monday will still continue to be mostly to partly sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s. The warmest day looks to be Wednesday with parts of the Pee Dee breaking 80 degrees!