MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly cloudy conditions throughout the morning will make way for a mostly sunny afternoon with unseasonable warmth. Temperatures for this time of year should be in the mid-60s, but we will be in the mid to upper-70s for today.

The abnormal warmth won’t last long. A cold front is already halfway through the Carolinas and that will return temperatures to normal tonight and tomorrow.

Skies will be clear tonight and temperatures will be in the mid to upper-40s which is only 1-3 degrees warmer than normal.

Sunday will be very sunny as high pressure in the Mid-Atlantic is briefly in control. Partly sunny conditions return on Monday and temperatures will warm a couple of degrees.

A warm front will push temperatures back in the 70s on Tuesday but a cold front directly behind will cool conditions and will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area.

Models are not in complete agreement so some adjustments to the timing of the rain and temperatures will be needed. Currently, the bulk of the rain is Tuesday night and Wednesday. Temperatures will be normal on Thanksgiving in the mid-60s.

However, if the front moves through earlier, Thanksgiving will likely be cooler in the upper 50s to nearly 60 degrees.