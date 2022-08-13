MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An amazing start to the day as all cities are waking up in the 60s. It is a much more refreshing start to the day as dewpoints are in the mid to lower 60s. High pressure from the north is advecting cooler, drier air into the Carolinas for the next couple of days

High temperatures will be below average for the weekend as Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures in the mid-80s for the Grand Strand and upper-80s throughout the Pee Dee and along the border belt. Sunshine and lower relative humidity are also the other headlines for the next couple of days.

Calm and cooler for tonight, as this will be the coolest night of the seven-day forecast. Parts of the Pee Dee will drop into the lower-60s and the coast will stay closer to the mid-upper 60s.

Humidity and rain chances will be returning by Monday as dewpoints rise back into the upper-60s. Looks like only inland will see rain Monday and the beaches will be in the clear. All cities will be seeing isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday-Friday.

Temperatures will continue to be below average for the seven days only by a couple of degrees.