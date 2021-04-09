Unsettled stormy weather this weekend

Happy Friday! Overnight tonight we’re going to continue to see the chance for some spotty storms particularly out in the Pee Dee. Looking forward to your Saturday morning we’ll start the day with some clouds lingering overhead and the chance for some spotty showers.

While there is no widespread threat, isolated storms remain possible through tomorrow afternoon. Breaks of sunshine will find their way through again as well. We won’t be getting anywhere close to freezing temperatures, as overnight lows hold in the upper 50 and lower 60s, at least through the start of the upcoming workweek. Mainly sunny skies settle back in on Monday too!

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with lows in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: Partial sun with a couple stray storms possible. Highs in the mid-upper 70s to low 80s.