MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A very unsettled weather pattern will be setting up across the area this week. It will start today with a stalled front, that will allow a wave to low pressure develop on it and move across the area today. We will start the day with hot and humid conditions. As we we heat up through the day, scattered showers and storms will begin to bubble up. Heat, and humidity with bubbling storms is never a great match. We will see those storms grow across the forecast area. Any storm that does form today has the potential to create some damaging wind gusts, torrential rainfall, intense lightning, and some isolated flooding.

Those storms will begin to weaken somewhat as we head into the overnight hours. As we get into Monday. We will warm into the upper 80s to low 90s area wide, that will once again trigger another round of isolated to scattered storm coverage. One or two of these storms could become strong to severe. Damaging winds, lightning, and torrential rainfall possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s along the coast. Near 90 in the Pee Dee.

As we head into the mid week time frame. All attention will be turned on to the Tropics. Where tropical depression ten is currently located. Global models have this system tracking close to or making landfall in the Panhandle to Big bend area of Florida. This is not set in stone, and will again be re-plotted and additional track information will begin to be released. So for us the remnants of TD 10 or at the time Idalia will move through our area late Wednesday into Thursday. Again this will likely change, but that is what the models and guidance is showing at this moment.

After the passage of the tropical feature, we will begin to cool off into the 80s, lower humidity and some refreshing sunshine.