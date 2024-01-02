MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Well we are in full winter mode today. Under completely sunny skies, our temperatures had a hard time making it out of the 40s. Most of the area could only achieve low 50s. Tonight that trend will continue. I expect all locations from the coast, to the border belt, and Pee Dee to fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. All areas will be at or below freezing. So take those precautions tonight, with any unprotected plants. Bring the pets inside.

As we get in to Wednesday, we start sunny, but clouds will begin to move into the area. This is ahead of our next weather maker. Right now highs are expected to reach the mid 50s. If clouds move in before, we could see those temperatures a little cooler. Rain will start to move into the area Wednesday night and last through the early morning hours of Thursday. This is a pretty quick hitting system. So rainfall should be done by the 8 – 10 am timeframe. We could see up to 1/4″ of rain across the coast. Up to 1/10″ in the Pee Dee and Border belt.

The rest of Thursday will be partly cloudy. Again, Thursday night into Friday morning, most of the area, if not the entire area will be at or below freezing. Some locations in the Pee Dee and border belt could see mid 20s to start the day off on Friday.

Friday will begin with clear skies, but clouds start to move in ahead of our next storm system. That will be a strong low pressure that will move through the Southeast. Right now the track of the low pressure is between the midlands and the coast. We will fine tune that track. That will affect the severity of the impacts. No matter what Saturday has the potential to be an impactful storm. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and coastal flooding all potentially could affect the region.

Sunday and Monday look to be pretty calm, with cool temperatures. This ahead of what could be another storm system for Tuesday.