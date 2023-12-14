MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This morning started positive being warmer than it was yesterday morning, however, the warming is slowing and it will be an afternoon of below-average temperatures only in the mid-50s. The winds will also be breezy today and will gust up to 25 mph. The skies will be very clear today and tonight.

Temperatures will be plummeting quickly across the area and inland areas will be falling into the upper-20s and near freezing temperatures at the coast.

Tomorrow’s winds will not be as noteworthy; however, it will continue to be sunny and cool with highs in the mid-50s.

Temperatures will be warming up into the weekend. Clouds will start to move in on Saturday as we warm into the low 60s. The Myrtle Beach Bowl is in Conway on Saturday and it will be cool and windy. Winds will begin gusting in the 30s Saturday evening, 40s overnight, and a couple of gusts between 50-60 mph possible on Sunday. These winds are due to a strong low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico. It will impact Florida’s Gulf Coast early on Saturday and will move northeast through the Carolinas Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Rain will move into the area late Saturday night, and Sunday will be stormy with the potential for heavy rain and strong winds. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph-plus, and the area could receive between 2 and 4 inches of rain. This system may also bring rough surf, coastal flooding, and beach erosion. Since the system is moving inland and we are located on the right side, a spin-up tornado will be possible as well. The rain will end on Monday, and it will be dry and seasonable through midweek.