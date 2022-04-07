MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)–A cold front will pass through by late afternoon which is why there is one last round of isolated showers. The heaviest downpours are along the immediate coast between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. This morning all counties were initially in a level 1/5 so no need for the weather alert day, but a couple hours ago Horry County and just the edges of Marion, Dillon, and Robeson County were upgraded to a level 2. The threat with the highest likelihood is the wind at 15%, hail is lower at 5%, and tornado probability is only 2%. Four models were compared (Baron 3k, Baron 15k, GFS, and the EURO) and the highest wind gust this afternoon around 4 p.m. was 35 mph. It is unlikely to see a gust in the 40s.

The main reason for the upgrade most likely has to do with increase hours of sunshine. Presumably, clouds and rain would have lingered longer from the showers this morning, but by 9 a.m. there was already sun in Florence and in Myrtle Beach. More sunshine allows the air to continue to warm and warming air rises, which increases instability in the atmosphere.

Temperatures will be similar to that of yesterday: upper 70s at the coast, and upper 70s/near 80 inland. Tonight, low temperatures will not be as mild. Low 50s are expected at the beaches, and upper 40s inland.

A decent cooldown for Friday. Widespread, temperatures will be near 70, and temperatures will continue to decrease Saturday – low 60s for the Grand Strand and mid 60s for the Pee Dee. These forecasted temperatures are below normal, but at least they will be paired with some sunshine.

A warming trend will begin Sunday and fair weather will continue into Tuesday.

Temperatures Grand Strand/Pee Dee

Sunday: 64/66

Monday: 76/78

Tuesday: 78/80