MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Clear skies will be in place again tonight allowing radiational cooling to set up. Low temperatures will be in the upper-20s in the Pee Dee, and the Grand Strand will be near freezing.

High pressure is still going to be in control for Martin Luther King Day. Very sunny weather is expected and also milder temperatures. Temperature-wise anticipate 60 degrees in the Pee Dee and upper-50s along the Grand Strand.

Cloud cover builds in Monday night and this will allow temperatures to be 10 degrees warmer than what is expected tonight. Myrtle Beach will bottom out around in the mid-40s, and inland will see the low-40s.

Tuesday will be warmer, but not nearly as sunny. Scattered showers will be around through the afternoon and evening hours, but dry weather Tuesday night into Wednesday. Tuesday afternoon with house high temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will continue the warming trend. Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid-70s, and then a cool down for Friday when the mid-60s return.