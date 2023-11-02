MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunshine returns today, but it will remain cool. Today highs will only be in the mid to upper-50s which is 10 degrees below average for early November. Tonight will be clear and cold again with low temperatures back to around freezing inland and around 40 along the coast.

High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week and into next week. This will bring lots of sunshine today and Friday. It will start to warm up tomorrow as the center of the high pressure moves offshore. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s tomorrow, and warm into the low 70s over the weekend. This warmer weather may bring a few clouds for the weekend, but overall still mostly sunny. The warm weather will continue through next week. Some inland areas could warm close to 80 degrees by midweek.