Cold weather will move in tonight and will continue into the weekend. Skies will be clear tonight and temperatures will drop quickly this evening, eventually falling into the 20s. High pressure will bring sunshine tomorrow, but it will be cool with highs only in the 40s. The cold area of high pressure will quickly move away, allowing warmer weather to return on Sunday… however, we will see more clouds and a chance for showers. Sunshine will return for the first half of next week, allowing temperatures to continue to rise. High temperatures next week will be above normal in the 60s and 70s. A cold front will approach by the end of the week with a chance for rain Thursday into Friday.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 23 inland, 28 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 48 inland, 46 beaches.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and warmer with a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.