Very cold weather will move in tonight for mid week, then another shot of very cold weather will arrive for the weekend. Skies will clear tonight and it will be breezy and will turn much colder. Lows will drop into the 20s. The cold continues tomorrow with highs in the low 40s and temperatures tomorrow night back into the 20s. There will be a brief warm up Thursday and Friday ahead of a cold front late Friday. This will bring in another batch of very cold weather for the weekend. Lows will be back into the 20s Friday night. Temperatures will only warm into the 30s on Saturday, then fall into the teens Saturday night. The cold will continue Sunday, then it will warm up for next week.

Tonight, clearing, breezy and very cold. Lows 20 inland, 26 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low 40s.

Thursday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.