MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Storms fired up in the Pee Dee in the early afternoon which has prevented temperatures from reaching the forecast. Florence only got to 89 degrees before the rain really cooled things off. Temperatures won’t be able to rebound too much. Scattered storms are expected throughout the evening and overnight hours.

Temperatures for tonight will be mild in the mid to upper-70s.

The forecast for tomorrow has changed mainly because rain chances have increased. Previously both days this weekend were going to be hot with above-average temperatures, but now normal temperatures are in the forecast for Saturday due to rain cooling things off. Upper-80s at the coast and low-90s inland.

Sunday will be drier and therefore it will be hotter. Temperatures will be in the low-90s at the coast and mid to upper-90s inland. The heat index is forecasted over between 104-108 degrees.