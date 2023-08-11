MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hot, humid weather will continue through the weekend. A weak cold front will remain in the area today, and that will bring a couple of thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay in the 90s today, and the heat index will stay out of the triple digits for most of us. “Feel-like” temperatures this afternoon will range from 96 to 102 degrees.

The weekend will be mostly dry, and the negative side of that means there will be no relief from the heat. Places away from the coast will see highs in the mid-90s on both days this weekend. The heat index will climb as well, jumping to 104 degrees on Saturday and 108 to 113 degrees on Sunday. This forecast will make for the hottest heat indices of the year so far.

This hot weather will continue Monday with a few scattered showers and storms late in the day, ahead of a weak cold front. The cold front will move through on Tuesday, keeping the scattered thunderstorms around. Temperatures will cool off back to the seasonal average for the middle of next week.