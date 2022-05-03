A good Tuesday morning to you my friends! Our hotter and humid first week of May continues.

It will be very warm for the middle of this week with temperatures warming into the low 80s to around 90 the further inland you get from the beaches. A good deal of sunshine holds up, but the humidity is still high, so isolated afternoon thunderstorms remain a possibility to pop up.

As of right now, the best potential for more of these spotty storms in the short term will be inland this afternoon, and then later into Wednesday for much of the region in general. We’ll see those storm chances lower into Thursday as high temps drop a few degrees, but then make a comeback into Friday.

TODAY: Good deal of sun with isolated p.m. storms, especially inland. Highs in the low 80s to near 90.

TONIGHT: Partly clear with lows in the upper mid-60s overall.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with isolated p.m. storms. Highs in the low 80s to 90.