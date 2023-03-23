MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Very warm, above-average temperatures will be around this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s at the coast and low-80s inland. Dewpoints today will be a little sticky at the coast in the low-60s.

Plenty of sunshine this afternoon and the skies will be clear tonight as well. Temperatures are quite mild for this time of year in the upper-50s inland and low-60s at the coast.

Tomorrow will be even warmer with record-high temperatures possible in Florence. The forecast is 86 degrees tomorrow and the record is 85. The coast will be in the upper-70s tomorrow with no records in jeopardy.

Warm temperatures last through the weekend but there will be isolated showers around on Saturday, a dry Sunday, and a better rain chance on Monday.