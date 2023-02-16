MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Temperatures this afternoon are going to be soaring well into the 70s. Cities inland will be in the upper-70s and the coast will be cooler in the mid-70s. Partly sunny skies are another headline for today. A brief, small shower will be possible, but not likely throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures will be close to 20 degrees above average tonight as low temperatures range from 60-63 degrees.

Tomorrow will be cooler, but still warmer than normal. Temperatures for tomorrow will be in the low-70s. A cold front will dive throughout the area late in the morning and move through the coast by the midafternoon. The cold front will bring scattered showers to the area, but nothing is going to be lasting too long.

A majority of the day will be dry. Rainfall totals are not impressive with 0.1″ to 0.25″ expected, but I wouldn’t be surprised if some areas only saw a trace.

Winds will quickly turn northerly as the front passes and temperatures will cool dramatically for Friday night and Saturday. Temperatures Friday night will be in the low to mid-30s. Saturday will be closer to normal in the mid-50s.

Another dry stretch begins on Saturday and a warming trend on Sunday.